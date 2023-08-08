Challenges mount for Egypt's energy goals as gas output plummets

In the midst of a heatwave that has increased cooling demand, the nation is currently experiencing power shortages. Between January and May, gas output fell 12% from the same time in 2021 and 9% from year to year.

Egypt, whose 105 million people have an increasing need for gas, has been trying to play a supply role in the area by selling its own gas and re-exporting Israeli gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

It was given a boost by the Italian company Eni's 2015 discovery of the massive Zohr gas field, and in 2020 it began importing from Israel.

However, there haven't been many notable findings subsequently, and extensive infrastructure investment would be required before Israel's supply could be significantly increased. The Egyptian government said this month that production at Zohr had decreased to 2.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 2.7 bcfd in 2019.

Last week, production issues at Zohr were disputed by both Eni and the Egyptian government. The government reports that work has begun on Zohr's twenty-first well.

The government announced in July the beginning of a $1.8 billion initiative to drill natural gas exploration wells in the Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the finding of the offshore field Nargis, which is thought to have around 2.5 tcf of reserves.

The rating firm Fitch, however, reduced its projection for Egypt's gas output in 2023 from a 1% y-o-y gain to a 4% fall in July. It highlighted a small number of projects and rapid field depletion.

According to Siamak Adibi of consultancy FGE, they include decreasing output from the Western Desert, West Delta Deep Marine, and onshore fields in the Nile Delta.

Rolling blackouts this summer have also prompted concerns about the availability of gas, which, according to BMI Research, will be used to generate 77% of Egypt's electricity in 2022.

The government decided to limit power in 2022 so that it could export more gas. To accommodate domestic demand, it did, however, announced last month that exports would be suspended until the fall.

"This gas rationing for export coupled with the increase in electricity demand and the shortage of gas has contributed to the power shortages in Egypt," said Lerato Monaisa, senior power and renewables analyst at BMI Research.

In July, Mohamed Shaker, the minister of electricity, informed regional media that the power outages were caused by his department's getting less fuel oil and natural gas.

Later, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly disputed that natural gas export restrictions or shortages were to blame for the power outages and said that more mazut, a high-carbon fuel oil the government has been using for power generation, would be imported.

