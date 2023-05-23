China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

A meeting would allow the two nations to formally revise and sign a $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement with Chinese investors. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the trip on Monday. The president informed the cabinet that a task committee reviewing the agreement had turned in its findings, allowing talks with Chinese partners to start soon.

The two presidents will meet while in China and take part in a ceremony to sign cooperation agreements jointly, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The Democratic Republic of Congo is an important country in Africa, and the friendship between China and the Democratic Republic of Congo has a long history," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both sides have always supported each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns. In recent years, political mutual trust between China and the Democratic Republic of Congo has been continuously deepening, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results," Mao added.

Tshisekedi will also meet Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Additionally, China is willing to work with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to advance high-quality cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to Qin Gang, the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, who met with Christophe Lutundula, the DRC's vice prime minister and foreign minister, on Monday. China is the DRC's largest trading partner and source of investment, and The DRC is the world’s largest producer of battery material cobalt. It also has significant deposits of diamonds, gold, lithium, and tantalum.