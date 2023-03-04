From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

- The Index of Economic Freedom measures the principles of economic freedom in 184 countries and ranks them based on 12 freedoms.
- Mauritius, Rwanda, and Botswana are the top three African countries for economic freedom in 2023.
- These countries have implemented pro-business policies, have diverse economies, and stable political environments, but still face challenges such as high levels of debt, corruption, and political instability.
Economic freedom is the fundamental right of every human to control their labour and property. In economically free societies, individuals are free to work, produce, consume, and invest in any way they please. The Index of Economic Freedom measures the principles of economic freedom that have fueled progress in the world's most prosperous countries. The index covers 12 freedoms, from property rights to financial freedom, in 184 countries.