Elon Musk knows what to do to launch Starlink in Tanzania, says a Tanzanian Minister

Chinedu Okafor
Elon Musk Starlink
Elon Musk Starlink
  • Elon Musk via a tweet disclosed that he would love to operate his broadband service in Tanzania.
  • The Tanzanian minister for information and communications responded that he is free to as long as he adheres to the country’s regulations. 
  • The minister’s edict was also supported by other authority figures in the country. 

For weeks, Elon Musk’s broadband service provider, Starlink, has expressed interest in entering the African market. So far, the company has launched operations in Nigeria and is looking to do the same in Kenya and Tanzania, with plans to subsequently extend its reach to 20 African markets.

However, the government of Tanzania has noted that Starlink must complete the remaining prerequisites it presented to the internet company before being allowed to operate in the country.

Dr. Jabiri Bakari, director general of Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), told the Tanzanian news publication, The Citizen, yesterday, that Starlink, like any other firm, is required to follow the appropriate processes before being awarded an operational license.

He stated that Starlink's application contains a number of difficulties that must be resolved before a license is awarded.

“You know, Starlink’s satellite internet involves much more issues than the way it is portrayed on social media platforms. It involves different particulars that need different requirements from the regulator in line with the type of license being applied for,” the director stated.

Based on a tweet by the Tanzanian Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology Nape Nnauye, which read, “we received the applications on October 6 last year. A number of issues are pending following our last meeting on January 27, 2023,” the government has already responded to the Starlink Company, and all that remained was for them to complete the essential documentation so that subsequent procedures could proceed.

This is following Elon Musk’s tweet which reads; “We would love to (operate in Tanzania). We are just waiting for the government’s approval.”

Based on current information, Starlink which is already operational in Nigeria costs $600, and a monthly subscription of $43. This cost is steeper than what the country is used to, however, Starlink promises high-speed access even in the remotest regions.

Experts have noted that Starlink’s performance in Africa would be heavily dependent on affordability in relation to its user experience.

Analysts expect that Starlink's services will be available in Tanzania during the current first quarter of 2023, with the development boosting the digital economy.

With the service, both users will share the same infrastructure in space with $99 installation kits, which are available to deposit through its website.

