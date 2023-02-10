ADVERTISEMENT
Flutterwave CEO arrives in Nairobi to unfreeze seized funds and regain CBK permit.

Victor Oluwole
Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO
  • CEO of Nigerian payment company Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, visits Nairobi to unfreeze Sh6.6 billion and lift a CBK embargo on the company.
  • Kenya operations of Flutterwave were halted after the High Court froze the funds due to money laundering fears, and the CBK ordered banks to cut ties with the firm.
  • Agboola's visit was marked by a court verdict dismissing an application from over 2,000 Nigerians who sought a share of the frozen funds. 
  • The dismissal and withdrawal of the case by Kenya's Assets Recovery Agency has brought Flutterwave closer to accessing the funds and clearing the money laundering tag.

CEO of Nigerian payments company Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, arrived in Nairobi this week intending to unfreeze Sh6.6 billion ($60 million) and lift the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) embargo on the firm. Over the course of just one year, the startup's operations in Kenya - its second-largest market after Nigeria - have come to a halt, with the High Court freezing the aforementioned amount due to money laundering concerns and the CBK ordering banks to sever ties with the company.

Agboola landed in Nairobi to meet with the local team and request an audience with the CBK, which asked the firm to apply for a new operating license in December. The CBK had previously ordered local banks to stop conducting business with Flutterwave in July, citing the company's lack of licensing and its accounts being frozen under anti-money laundering laws.

According to Business Daily, Agboola's visit coincided with the High Court's verdict, which dismissed an application from over 2,000 Nigerians seeking a share of the frozen Sh6.6 billion on Thursday. These individuals had claimed that they were swindled out of billions of shillings through a sports betting platform that utilized Flutterwave to process payments. However, the dismissal of the suit marked another victory for Flutterwave, as Kenya's Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) withdrew from the case in December.

"CBK invited us in December to reapply for a money remittance and payments service provider licenses," Agboola stated in an interview with Business Daily. He added, "Kenya is the cornerstone of mobile money. We have identified the gap and have raised capital to invest here. Building a global mobile money payments system is not possible without Nairobi."

Flutterwave described the CEO's trip to Kenya as a "normal course of doing business" he takes every quarter. Accompanying Agboola on the trip was Riva Levison, a top US lobbyist and PR specialist known for solving challenges for clients across various African governments, including former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Joyce Banda of Malawi.

In recent months, Agboola has received recognition beyond his role as Flutterwave CEO due to his investment spree in other African startups. The Lagos-based company, founded in 2016, is now the largest payments startup on the continent and has processed over 400 million transactions worth more than $25 billion across 35 African countries.

Despite ARA's decision to withdraw from the suit, multiple applications have been filed before the court, either seeking a share of the frozen funds or the continued freeze of the billions. However, the High Court rejected one of these applications yesterday. Justice Esther Maina rejected the application by Mr Morris Ebitimi Joseph on behalf of 2,468 Nigerian investors, stating that there was no reason to grant the application after ARA signalled its intention to withdraw the case against Flutterwave.

Victor Oluwole
