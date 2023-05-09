ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Growth in Kenya's manufacturing sector slows down in 2022, raising concerns about future targets

Chinedu Okafor
Growth in Kenya's manufacturing sector slows down in 2022, raising concerns about future targets
Growth in Kenya's manufacturing sector slows down in 2022, raising concerns about future targets
  • Kenya's manufacturing industry experiences sluggish growth, with a decrease from 7.3% to 2.7% in 2022, according to government data. 
  • High production costs and fierce competition from low-cost imports pose significant challenges for Kenya's manufacturing sector. 
  • Low agricultural output, particularly in food crops, contributes to the industry's decelerated development in 2022, while the COVID-19 pandemic adds further complications.

According to official government data, Kenya's manufacturing industry continued to grow slowly in 2022 as a result of high production costs and rising competition from low-cost imports.

Recommended articles

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2023, the sector's growth decreased to 2.7% in 2022 from 7.3% in 2021. This presents a hazy image of the industry's participants and the government's lofty goal to have it contribute up to 20% of the GDP and provide at least one million jobs yearly by 2030.

Low agricultural output, particularly of food crops, which serve as the primary inputs for agro-processing, has been partly blamed for the decelerated development in the previous year. The manufacturing industry in the year under review also tried to push on despite complications brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the fact that it was an election year, there was less economic activity since investors continued to be cautious. High manufacturing costs, fierce rivalry from imported goods, and the shilling's devaluation versus the major trade currencies all continued to be important obstacles for the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the production of drinks (2.6%), sugar (13.8%), and bread goods (6.3%) were the key drivers of the 0.6% increase in gross value added attributable to food manufacturing in 2022. Manufacturing activity other than food increased by 5.3% during the time under study.

“This was mainly buoyed by notable growths in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers (25.8%), basic metals (14.6%), and structural metal products (11.6%),” the KNBS survey states.

However, the amount of output decreased in the important agro-processing subsectors of animal and vegetable oils, dairy products, grain milling, and prepared animal feeds. Compared to a rise of 6.5% in 2021, the sector's overall volume of output increased by a meager 3.8% in 2022.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

Rwanda President Paul Kagame

Rwanda successfully repays $400 million Eurobond despite economic challenges

Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter comes to light

Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter come to light