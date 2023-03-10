Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Best Customer Experience Accredited Airports in Africa

The ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence recognises airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past ten years. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition:

Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)

Cleanest Airport in Africa

Cleanliness is a key element to the satisfaction of passengers, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the cleanest:

Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)

Most Enjoyable Airport in Africa

An enjoyable airport journey is essential to reducing travel stress, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the most enjoyable:

Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)

Easiest Airport Journey in Africa

Travelling through an airport can be a hassle, but the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the easiest:

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff in Africa

Airport staff play an important role in ensuring a smooth travel experience, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized for having the most dedicated staff:

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

Best Airports by Size and Region (Africa)

ACI World also recognizes airports with the top 20% overall satisfaction score by size and region at departure. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition:

Under 2 million passengers per year: Moi International Airport (Mombasa, Kenya)

2 to 5 million passengers per year: Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal), & Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (Mauritius, Mauritius)

5 to 15 million passengers per year: Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)