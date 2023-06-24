I declined invitation to join the Titan submarine voyage - Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko

Nwoko shared, “I have lost a very dear friend and business partner, Captain Hermish Harding. We both went on a very dangerous expedition to Southpole Antarctica a few years back. He was a Gulfstream pilot who flew across the world in a record-breaking expedition by the Guinness world record for circumnavigation of the Earth some years ago.

“He descended into the Mariana. He also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure but I was tied down with national duties. Above all, he was a partner in various research into the eradication of malaria in Africa project. He was very enthusiastic about it and always gave his support at every given opportunity.

“His last message to me was this last Sunday when he told me they were ready to dive into the Titanic if the weather permits. He loved adventure and challenges. My heart bleeds for his dear wife and kids who have become family friends over the years. We will surely miss his wealth of experience.”

Mr. Nwoko also noted that in 2020 he and Harding embarked on an expedition to Antarctica together.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed their death after days of searching, as the small vessel transporting them to the 111-year-old Titanic wreckage site suffered a catastrophic implosion.