Kenya's food import bill surges, Sh80.2 billion more spent than earned in Q1 2023

Chinedu Okafor
  • Kenya's food import bill rises by 58.4% in the first quarter of 2023, with a deficit of Sh7.3 billion between food exports and imports. 
  • Concerns mount as the value of food imports in Kenya accounts for nearly 92% of the revenue from food exports, raising worries about the country becoming a net food importer. 
  • Despite efforts to boost food production, Kenya faces challenges such as unpredictable rain patterns, small farm sizes, and high production costs, hindering progress in reducing reliance on food imports.

Kenya spent Sh80.2 billion on food imports in the first quarter of 2023 a rise of 58.4% from the previous year and Sh7.3 billion more than it did on food exports in the period under review.

According to the most recent statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the country shipped in more commodities such as rice, wheat, and processed foods, which led to an increase in imports from Sh50.6 billion in the same time the previous year.

The increase occurred during a time when food imports rose by 10.4% to Sh87.5 billion, leaving a Sh7.3 billion deficit between exports and imports, among the smallest in recent memory.

In the first three months of 2021, Kenya spent roughly 64% of the money received from food exports, with a difference of Sh28.6 billion.

Nevertheless, food imports have been expanding more quickly than food exports, reducing the gap to Sh7.3 billion in the three months ending March 2023.

Concerns were raised that Kenya would turn into a net importer of food since the value of imported food accounted for nearly 92% of the revenue from food exports. According to KNBS statistics, imports of unmilled wheat surged in value by 70.5% to Sh26.9 billion while imports of rice increased by 96.5% to Sh12.7 billion.

In addition to the total increase in food brought in, the value of imported processed food and beverages increased by 84.4%, from Sh20.6 billion to Sh38 billion. However, the value of imports of raw maize decreased from Sh3.53 billion to Sh1.43 billion, reducing the pressure on the cost of food imports.

In the three months that concluded in September of last year, the cost of maize imports was Sh10.9 billion. Kenya has been attempting to increase food production and decrease its reliance on imports, but obstacles including unpredictable rain patterns, smaller farm sizes, and expensive production costs have stood in the way.

