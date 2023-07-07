Kenya's food import bill surges, Sh80.2 billion more spent than earned in Q1 2023

According to the most recent statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the country shipped in more commodities such as rice, wheat, and processed foods, which led to an increase in imports from Sh50.6 billion in the same time the previous year.

The increase occurred during a time when food imports rose by 10.4% to Sh87.5 billion, leaving a Sh7.3 billion deficit between exports and imports, among the smallest in recent memory.

In the first three months of 2021, Kenya spent roughly 64% of the money received from food exports, with a difference of Sh28.6 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, food imports have been expanding more quickly than food exports, reducing the gap to Sh7.3 billion in the three months ending March 2023.

Concerns were raised that Kenya would turn into a net importer of food since the value of imported food accounted for nearly 92% of the revenue from food exports. According to KNBS statistics, imports of unmilled wheat surged in value by 70.5% to Sh26.9 billion while imports of rice increased by 96.5% to Sh12.7 billion.

In addition to the total increase in food brought in, the value of imported processed food and beverages increased by 84.4%, from Sh20.6 billion to Sh38 billion. However, the value of imports of raw maize decreased from Sh3.53 billion to Sh1.43 billion, reducing the pressure on the cost of food imports.