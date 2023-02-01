Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Elsa Majimbo is not your typical content creator, while she is exceptional at what she does, she is also very intentional. Even as a child, she knew she was destined for greatness and resolved to become extremely wealthy.

Elsa's Comedic Style

Her stint as a comedian began during the pandemic in 2020 when she decided to leverage the quenchless demand for content. She was able to grow her Instagram and Tik Tok by delivering content that perfectly juxtaposed the teenage desire to be recognized and a rebellion against the humble culture that is making waves in pop culture today.

Her skits, while very audacious, manage to remain very hilarious. This is partly because what she says and how she appears are on opposite ends of the spectrum, making her comedy oddly entertaining.

The viewpoint from her skits is a perfect representation of the sentiments hidden deep in the hearts of people who are afraid to say how they feel, lest they risk appearing insensitive and self-absorbed.

Her first skit came at a time when she had no money and was performing badly in school, yet she made a video describing how you need “to speak to her manager before you can book an appointment with her.” She also famously stated in the skit that she “didn’t go looking for fame, fame came looking for me.” It was this audacity that made fans fall in love with her.

Currently listed as the youngest individual on the Forbes list, the Forbes 30 under 30 to be precise, Elsa Majimbo’s rise to stardom since the pandemic has been meteoric, and quite frankly, inspiring.

Google

Elsa's Trajectory

Elsa Majimbo is a 21-year-old Kenyan who identifies as African. During her interview with Forbes, she stated that she doesn’t identify with just one country because she views all of Africa as her home.

Her journey so far has been ironic to say the least, given that she is a highly intelligent individual, who detests the idea of going to school.

This chess champion initially did not envision a career in media or entertainment but decided to explore the possibilities in the space after one of her videos went viral.

She concluded that she could accomplish two goals at once, one, exploiting her newfound fame to acquire the fortune she had always desired and eliminating the need to ever set foot inside another classroom.

She noted that she always felt like she was going to be special, but never imagined that this was how it was going to happen the way it did.

In 2021, she moved from her hometown of Nairobi to Los Angeles, where she has perfectly acclimated herself to the LA lifestyle. She told Forbes that she loves everything about the city, particularly its materialistic and beautiful nature. “I can never imagine myself living anywhere other than LA.” She said.

Her transition from Nairobi-based content creator to LA-based influencer is the perfect example of manifesting your dreams with your words.

However, her journey to the top was not entirely rosy. During the earlier phase of her career, she received a lot of backlash because of her comedy niche. As she stated, comedy in Kenya at the time was based on self-hatred, as those who were considered funny in Kenya were those who made light of their horrible experiences.

But just then, the country was introduced to a comedian who refused to join the fold, a comedian who could remain hilarious while talking about a more refined lifestyle, and this did not sit well with Kenyan media consumers. As a result, she left the country and resolved never to return.

Google

Elsa's Milestones

Since the start of her career, her monologues have been featured on Comedy Central several times. She has partnered with Fenti, Logitec, Beats by Dre, IMG models, Coke, Bumble, and more.

She has been applauded by celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Joan Smalls, Miss Universe, Anderson Cooper, Zozibini Tunzi, Snoop Dogg, and Cassper Nyovest.

She has appeared on Steve on Watch, a Facebook web TV talk show hosted by Steve Harvey. She has also been featured by Forbes. She made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 class of 2023 and was the youngest person in it.

She has graced the covers of Teen Vogue, Verified Hapar’s Baazar, GQ South Africa, and Maison Valentino campaigns. She was also a keynote Speaker for the 2022 SheBelieves Summit, presented by Deloitte.

She has won ‘entertainer of the year awards for both GQ South Africa and FORBES WOMAN AFRICA. She has also won the E! People’s Choice Awards and the YouTube Streamy.