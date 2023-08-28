Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

The survey conducted by Sagaci Research revealed that Nigerian women place the highest emphasis on beauty and aesthetics.
According to the survey, 74% of Nigerian women between 18 - 25 spend a lot of time and money to maintain their appearance. Of those surveyed, 59% responded that they have a daily skincare routine because they believe it is important to look good in public.
Ugandans and Ghanaians jointly secured the second position, each recording a score of 68%. They were closely followed by Kenyans and South Africa, both registering a score of 66%.
In contrast, Senegalese women appeared least likely to prioritise looking good in public, although 64% indicated maintaining a daily skincare routine.
Conversely, beauty also seems less of a priority to young women in Benin, where merely 30% reported engaging in a daily skincare routine.
The study also found that 85% of young women across Africa believe that a good hairstyle can empower a woman. In contrast, male respondents were slightly more indecisive, although most agreed.
The Leading African Countries Prioritising Beauty
- Nigeria - 74%
- Uganda - 68%
- Ghana - 68%
- Kenya - 66%
- South Africa - 66%
- Egypt - 64%
- Angola- 59%
- Zambia - 59%
- Mozambique - 54%
- Senegal - 54%