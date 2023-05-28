ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's internet subscriptions soar by 2.7 million in Q1 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Majority of the Internet providers in Nigeria are yet to start using the more recent IPv6 Internet Protocol
  • Nigeria experienced a significant increase of 2.7 million active internet subscriptions in Q1 2023, reaching a total of 157.5 million connections. 
  • Mobile network operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, maintained their dominance in the Nigerian market, contributing to the majority of internet service subscriptions. 
  • The implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020–2025) in Nigeria has led to a rise in broadband subscriptions, with the country's broadband penetration reaching 48.21% by the end of Q1 2023.

In Nigeria, there were 2.7 million more active internet subscriptions across fixed, mobile, and VOIP networks during the first quarter of this year.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there were 2.7 million more active internet subscribers in Nigeria in the first quarter of this year. By the end of March, the nation had 157.5 million internet connections in total, up from 154.8 million in December 2022. The growth rate throughout this time period indicated by the rise is 1.7%.

With a combined total of 156.9 million members, the main mobile network operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, continued to rule the market for internet service providers. Additionally, 340,614 internet subscriptions were provided by VOIP providers Smile and Ntel, while 221,267 subscribers came from other ISPs.

These statistics show how internet access is continuing to grow in Nigeria and how mobile network carriers continue to dominate the market for internet services. The constant increase in internet subscribers demonstrates the nation's growing reliance on digital connection and highlights its significance in many facets of everyday life and commercial operations.

Broadband subscriptions, or high-speed internet access, also increased, going from 90.4 million in December of last year to 92 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. At the end of March, this increased the country's broadband penetration to 48.21%.

The nation's efforts to execute the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020–2025) are paying off, as seen by the rise in broadband subscribers. The government set a target of 70% broadband penetration to be attained by 2025 in the plan. The nationwide rollout of the telecoms' 4G service is helping to increase broadband penetration.

