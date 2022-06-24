RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

10 poorest African countries as of H1 2022, based on GDP per capita

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • Business Insider Africa presents a list of 10 poorest countries in Africa.
  • This list is based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, using data obtained from the World Bank.
  • Do note that some of the world's poorest countries are located in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A few weeks ago, many people around the world were shocked when a BBC Africa Eye report uncovered how Chinese filmmaker, Lu Ke, had recorded a series of racist and derogatory videos featuring many innocent Malawian children. In the videos which are still circulating online, the children can be seen basically being used as props for Chinese entertainment.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Lu Ke could have been able to pull this off by simply exploiting kids from some of the world's most impoverished households. After all, it's a known fact that poor people around the world are often exposed different kinds of exploitations.

Indeed, poverty is one of the world's most dreaded phenomena. This is why everyone tries as much as possible to avoid it. Unfortunately, some people are just too unlucky such that the odds are perpetually stacked against them, making it impossible for them to escape from poverty no matter their efforts. In Africa, there are millions of such people. And it's important to continue to spotlight their situation, in a bid to spur necessary actions from those that are supposed to help alleviate their suffering.

Focus on the poorest countries in Africa

One of the ways development experts measure a country's poverty status (or lack thereof) is by gauging their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita. It measures the value of a country's total goods and services divided by the number of people living in the country. The lower the GDP per capita, the poorer the citizens of such country.

That said, below are 10 poorest countries in Africa based on low GDP per capita.

  1. Burundi: Has a GPD per capita of $239 according to the World Bank.
  2. Mozambique: Has a GPD per capita of $448.5 according to the World Bank.
  3. Madagascar: Has a GPD per capita of $471.5 according to the World Bank.
  4. Central African Republic: Has a GPD per capita of $492.8 according to the World Bank.
  5. Sierra Leone: Has a GPD per capita of $509.4 according to the World Bank.
  6. Democratic Republic of Congo: Has a GPD per capita of $544 according to the World Bank.
  7. Niger: Has a GPD per capita of $567.7 according to the World Bank.
  8. Liberia: Has a GPD per capita of $632.9 according to the World Bank.
  9. Malawi: Has a GPD per capita of $636 according to the World Bank.
  10. Chad: Has a GPD per capita of $659.3 according to the World Bank.

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

