Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Victor Oluwole
Cape Town, South Africa
  • With a score of 62.9/100, Cape Town tops the inaugural Brand Finance City Index in Africa, based on a global survey of 15,000
  • Cairo and Johannesburg are close behind in 2nd and 3rd among the top African cities in the ranking.

Cape Town has been named the best city brand in Africa, followed by Cairo and Johannesburg.

The ranking is based on a global survey of close to 15,000 members of the public conducted in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world’s top 100 cities.

With a score of 62.9 out of 100, driven by its high familiarity among respondents in the continent, Cape Town has recorded stronger brand perceptions than any other African city in the study.

Cape Town boasts natural beauty and offers a diverse cultural scene and a promising economic environment. Its vibrant lifestyle and growing business ecosystem make it an irresistible choice for those seeking a balanced life.

Globally, London emerged as the best city brand in the world, followed by New York and Paris, by the inaugural Brand Finance City Index released at the Weekend.

Brand Finance chairman and CEO David Haigh commented: “London’s exceptional performance in the Index can be attributed to its global familiarity. Coming first on this particular measure, London has a huge advantage over its peers, leading to its success in ranking overall as the world’s best city. Knowing a city allows the public to form positive perceptions about it – to recognise its reputation and consider it the preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit, or invest.”

Rank City Country Score
1 Cape Town South Africa 62.9
2 Cairo Egypt 60.7
3 Johannesburg South Africa 59.7
4 Casablanca Morocco 59.3
5 Lagos Nigeria 56.7
6 Nairobi Kenya 55.1

READ: Nigeria's leading brands of 2023: Dangote, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, take the lea

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
