ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Reputation Poll International announces '100 Most Reputable Africans' in 2023

Victor Oluwole
100-Reputable-Africans
100-Reputable-Africans
  • This year's list features a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocay.
  • Egypt’s Naguib Onsi Sawiris, and Ghana’s Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, were featured in the business category.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is an annual compilation of the continent's most respected and admired individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The list, compiled by Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading reputation management and public relations consultancy firm, recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation.

This year's list features a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocay. Some of the notable names listed in the business category include Kenya's Amina Chawahir Mohamed; South Africa's Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon's Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa, Egypt's Naguib Onsi Sawiris, chairman of Weather Investments's parent company; Ghana's Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and executive chairman of Jonah Capital; South Africa's Carol Bouwer; Nigeria's Dr Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory.

READ: Here are the top 100 most influential women in Africa

The list also features several influential women, including Ghana's Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate).

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a meaningful way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide. These individuals serve as role models and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

In addition to their professional accomplishments, many of the individuals on the list are also known for their human rights and advocacy efforts. For example, Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and Nigeria's Aisha Yesufu were both featured in this category.

Overall, the 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a testament to the strength and resilience of the African continent. It highlights the achievements of individuals who are working to improve the lives of others and make a positive impact on the world. The list is an inspiration to all Africans and a reminder of the many talented and accomplished individuals making a difference in the world.

  1. Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL || British Author and Professor
  2. Afua Kyei || Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England
  3. Agnes Matilda Kalibab || President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  4. Aisha Yesufu || Human Rights Advocate
  5. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission
  6. Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP
  7. Arunma Oteh || Economist and Financial Manager
  8. Basita Michael (Esq) || President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association
  9. Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum || Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE)
  10. Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib || Fellow of the African Academy Of Sciences
  11. Birama Sidibé || Former Vice President Of the Islamic Bank of Development
  12. Bolaji Akinremi (Amb.) || Director of Economy Trade & Investment , Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  13. Carol Bouwer || CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions
  14. Carolyn Steyn || Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day
  15. Chantal Moussokoura Fanny (Sen.) || Senator for Folon District
  16. Clare Akamanzi || CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)
  17. Conrad Mbewe (Pastor) || Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church
  18. Cosmas Maduka || Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group
  19. Coumba D. Sow || Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization
  20. Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) || Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International
  21. Danai Jekesai Guirira ||Actress
  22. Dauda Lawal (Dr.) || Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd
  23. David Olaniyi Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW)
  24. Denis Mukwege || Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital
  25. Edi Mūe Gathegi || Actor
  26. Edward Kobina Enninful OBE || Editor in Chief, British Vogue
  27. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President of Liberia
  28. Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)
  29. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah || Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for crop Improvement (WACCI)
  30. Fatoumatta Njai || Representative of ECOWAS
  31. Fitsum Assefa Adela || Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development
  32. Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan (H.E GCFR, GCON) || Former President of Nigeria
  33. Helena Ndume (Dr.) || Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital
  34. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang || Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa
  35. Jennifer Douglas (Dr.) || Founder and President, Gede Foundation
  36. Jonathan Fonati Koffa || Deputy Speaker Liberia
  37. Joaquim Alberto Chissano || Former President of Mozambique
  38. Joseph-Achille Mbembe || Author, Philosopher, and Lecturer
  39. Joyce Msuya || Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN
  40. Judy Dlamini || Chancellor at the University of Witwatersand
  41. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Alhaji, Dr.) || Former Director-General of UNIDO
  42. Kanya King, CBE || CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards
  43. Ken Kwaku || Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania
  44. Kofi Tutu Agyare || Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments
  45. Lazarus Chakwera (H.E) || President of Malawi
  46. Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi || 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation
  47. Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist
  48. Leïla Slimani || Author and Journalist
  49. Lia Tadesse || Minister of Health in Ethiopia
  50. Lindiwe Mazibuko || Executive Director of Apolitical Academy
  51. Lucy Quist || MD, Morgan Stanley Ghana
  52. Lydia Heather Mudhari || Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland
  53. Marieme Jamme || Philanthropist and Businesswoman
  54. Maritza Peña Rosabal || Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde
  55. Martha Karau (Hon.) || Leader of the NARC Kenya political party
  56. Martha K. Koome (Hon. Chief Justice EGH) ||Chief Justice of Kenya
  57. Martin Kimani || Kenyan Diplomat
  58. Mike Jocktan || Founder of Ministries Christ Revealed to Nations and Renovons Port-Gentil
  59. Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng || Former Chief Justice of South Africa
  60. Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall || Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa
  61. Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei || Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat
  62. Mohammed “Mo” Ibrahim || Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation
  63. Monica Geingos || First Lady of Namibia
  64. Monique Ilboudo || Author and Human Rights Advocate
  65. Mthuli Ncube || Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe
  66. Naguib Onsi Sawiris || CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding
  67. Nelson Makamo || Visual Artist
  68. N’Gunu Tiny || Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group
  69. Nicholas F. Oppenheimer || Businessman
  70. Nj Ajuk || Author, Founder, and CEO of Centurion Law Group
  71. Njoya Tiku || Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa
  72. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || CEO of Dutch Mining Group
  73. Ogiame Atuwatse III || 21st Olu of Warri
  74. Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson || International Development Professional
  75. Patrick Ngugi Njoroge || Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya
  76. Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) || Senior Pastor, The Dunamis International Gospel Centre
  77. Phuthi Mahanyelle || CEO of Naspers
  78. Ronald Ozzy Lamola || Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa
  79. Rosalia Martins-Hausiku || CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia
  80. Sadia Haji Samatar || Lead of the Parliament in Somalia
  81. Sahle-Work Zewde || President of Ethiopia
  82. Samuel Esson Jonah || Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana
  83. Sheila Dinotshe Tlou || Nurse and Nursing Educator
  84. Soha Ali || Senior Counrty Representative of J.P Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office
  85. Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi || Author, Lawyer, and Political Activist
  86. Thebe Ikalafeng || Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group
  87. Theresa Ayaode || Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups
  88. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande || The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations
  89. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)
  90. Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah || Prime Minister of Togo
  91. Victor Ochen || Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)
  92. Wally Adeyemo || Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury
  93. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg || Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt
  94. WF Kumuyi (Pastor) || General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM)
  95. Wided Bouchamaoui || Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts
  96. Wilfried Mbappé || Football Coach and Agent
  97. William K. Ruto || President of Kenya
  98. Winnie Byanyima || Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS
  99. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo || Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia
  100. Zeinab Badawi || British Journalist and Television Presenter
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isabel dos Santos

Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos set to lose over $1 billion in asset on court order

City fireworks have always burst spectacularly over the multi-coloured dome of the Kigali Convention Centre

7 fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to IMF

German-African Business Summit in Nairobi

Europe’s largest economy Germany plans to make larger investments in Africa come 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023