See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

Additionally, the move coincides with President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to overhaul South Korea's foreign policy and transform it into a "global pivotal state" that takes a more active part in international affairs.

According to Chung in an interview this week, South Korea will construct facilities under the "K-Ricebelt Project" in Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya to produce rice seeds that are more suited to local conditions and have yields that are two to three times higher than domestic varieties.

The minister recalled that on repeated trips to Africa beginning in late last year, authorities reminded him that the continent urgently required assistance.

“It was when food security was a global issue. Rice prices had almost doubled due to supply chain disruptions,” Chung said, noting how food imports had squeezed the countries’ foreign exchange reserves.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reports that although rice is a basic food in West Africa, only around 60% of the demand is met locally. This indicates that the area is very vulnerable to changes in trade and price volatility throughout the world.

In order to distribute 10,000 tonnes of rice seeds year starting in 2027, South Korea will spend more than 100 billion won ($77 million) on the initiative over the following four years, according to an official from the agricultural ministry.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol has been very clear about this, that we should come forward to help because we were the ones getting help during the difficult times,” Chung said.

Although it still largely depends on some food imports, South Korea has been able to grow enough rice to satisfy more than 90% of the domestic demand. On Monday, project agreements will be signed in Seoul by the eight participating African countries' agriculture ministers. The move was praised by the World Food Program of the United Nations.

