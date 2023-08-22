In this article, we will explore the recent report by Ookla on the African countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds and how South Africa is leading the way.

According to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, South Africa experienced the biggest leap in mobile broadband speeds, reaching 52nd in global rankings.

The report attributes this achievement to the country's intense investments in network infrastructure, the liberalization of the telecoms sector, and the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from South Africa, other African countries have significantly improved their internet speeds. The report highlights the importance of investing in network infrastructure to improve internet speeds in Africa.

For instance, MTN, one of the largest telecom operators in Africa, invested over $1 billion in network expansion and secured 4G and 5G spectrum in key markets, leading to an average reduction of 22.5 per cent in data tariffs.

Additionally, the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses has increased the availability of high-speed internet.

Here are the top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds