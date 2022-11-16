RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Nigerian oil rig
Nigerian oil rig
  • Business Insider presents the top 5 oil producing African countries
  • The list primarily focuses on oil production for the months of October and September.
  • The list is courtesy of the OPEC monthly oil market report for October. 

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries just released its monthly oil market report for the month of October.

Recommended articles

As expected, some countries recorded growth from the previous month, while some unfortunately ran at a loss. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria and Iraq, while production in Saudi Arabia and Angola declined.

According to the organization; The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) covers surface data and nuances affecting the world oil market and gives insight on the market’s developments.

In this report there are also comparisons of numerous oil players across the globe, Africa being no exception.

Africa has a vastly rich landscape, with all sorts of precious minerals, oil being the most lucrative. The countries that have been judicious enough to invest in its oil reserves are today reaping tremendous returns, despite a very unstable year in the global energy market.

The figures for October are fairly consistent with the figures OPEC has reported all year round. Below is a list of five African countries which produced the most oil for the month of October. The list also contains September figures and the increase or decline recorded between both months for each country.

The figures denoting production are presented in thousand barrels per day, tb/d, and are based on secondary sources as opposed to direct communication, even though both sources are moderately identical.

OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources, tb/d
OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources, tb/d curated content
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

Elon Musk is laying off thousands of Twitter workers.Dave Smith/Business Insider

Elon Musk is on verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghana staff

50 Cent and Mo Abudu both looking to develop a Hushpuppi movie project

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Naira-Dollar

See the reason why the Nigerian Naira dropped from N900/$1 to N680/$1 in just a few days