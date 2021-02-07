He publicly disclosed he has tested positive for coronavirus in a social media post on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

According to him, his medical status was made known to him Saturday afternoon after he undertook the COVID-19 test at LEDing Medical Laboratory, Accra, Thursday, February 4.

The business mogul disclosed his status in a tweet on his social media handle.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I did a test on Thursday evening at LEDing Lab and got the result at 1:30 pm today. I am feeling okay and in good spirits. I am still processing the effect of this event but I know that I must share the experience. #MaskUpGhana,” Joe Jackson’s tweet read.

In other news, Archbishop Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle also disclosed on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the most prominent churchman in Ghana to contract the disease.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast had spent five days at the Ga East COVID Care Center in Accra.

“I just thought sending this message out to those of you who are my loved ones, at least it will let you know, I have survived it for five days and therefore I encourage anybody who is afflicted not to be afraid because, yes COVID is real but healing is equally real if we will do the best”, the Catholic Priest said in a video he recorded and shared online from the hospital gardens.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website reported on Saturday that 791 new cases have been recorded during this Second-Wave, bringing the country’s number of active cases to 6,095.

The GHS stated that nine new deaths increased the death toll to 449 as the cumulative infections hit 70,046 with 63,502 cases recovered and or discharged.