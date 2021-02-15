“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the statement revealed.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public and stakeholders that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate for Finance, will travel to the United States of America today for a special medical review.

Ofori-Atta will spend two weeks in the US for medical review.

“Mr. Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16th February, 2021. The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement said.

The 62-year-old is scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee on February 18, 2021, for his vetting.

The Finance Ministry says Parliament has been duly notified on the latest development.

Meanwhile, some 15 more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.

The national death toll is now 533.

Some 718 new cases have also been confirmed, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The number of active cases is now 8,216.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 75,836 total, 67,087 recovered