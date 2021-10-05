RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ken Ofori-Atta hasn't resigned as minister – Finance Ministry

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Finance Ministry has dismissed rumours that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has resigned from his post.

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

It comes after speculations on social media that Mr Ofori-Atta has resigned over ill health.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the ministry said the Finance Minister is still at post and focused on his mandate.

The statement also urged the public to ignore all such rumors.

Full statement below;

Ken Ofori-Atta is still Finance Minister
Ken Ofori-Atta is still Finance Minister Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaians use MoMo for transactions than cheque - BoG report

Mobile money far surpassed cheque transactions by massive ¢522.9 billion

Video: Security features of the GHc2 coin introduced by the BoG

Bank of Ghana's 2-Ghana cedi coin

Cedi set to end 2021 with the lowest depreciation since 1992

Cedi set to end 2021 with the lowest depreciation since 1992

New PPA Board promise to end shortcuts in procurement in state institutions

The new PPS Board members