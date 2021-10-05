It comes after speculations on social media that Mr Ofori-Atta has resigned over ill health.
Ken Ofori-Atta hasn't resigned as minister – Finance Ministry
The Finance Ministry has dismissed rumours that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has resigned from his post.
In a statement, the ministry said the Finance Minister is still at post and focused on his mandate.
The statement also urged the public to ignore all such rumors.
Full statement below;
