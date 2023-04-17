Akufo-Addo has signed 3 new tax bills into law

According to him, the document has since been given to the Clerk of Parliament for the rest of the administrative processes to kick start.

“From there, there will be the necessary transmittals before the Ghana Revenue Authority can commence implementation.”

The three new taxes are the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Majority in Parliament said the measure formed part of moves to raise GH¢4 billion annually in revenue.

Government also says the bills are essential to its quest to secure the US$3 million bailout it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).