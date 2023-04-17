Fuel prices up; Petrol selling at over GH¢13 per litre

The Chamber for Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has however, opined that if the government wants to truly alleviate the continuous price hikes of fuel, it must ensure theTema Oil Refinery functional.

Executive Secretary for COPEC, Duncan Amoah in an interview with Citi News said there is the need to revamp the refinery to ensure fuel price stability in the country.

“We are not exactly certain where we are going with our refinery [TOR]. It’s been one talk after the other, one promise after the other. The long and short however is that the refinery continues to be grounded. No activity, and nothing is working”.

“In view of the fact that you have some new refineries coming on the stream across the sub-region, one would have expected officials or authorities to be minded by the need to protect the technical workforce of our refinery by finding any means necessary to get TOR back to work. Unfortunately, it has not been the case,” Duncan Amoah expressed.

TOR has remained non-operational for several years now due to a myriad of challenges.

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on April 15 backtracked on its decision to increase the Fuel Marking Margin (FMM) from 4 pesewas to 9 pesewas.

The NPA had earlier directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to implement the new rates and apply them in their Price Build-Ups (PBUS) from April 16, 2023.