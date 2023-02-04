GRA pull out $672m back-tax demand from MTN Group

The decision to withdraw the tax bill came after the Ghana Revenue Authority last month sent Ghana’s biggest corporate taxpayer a surprising claim for the period between 2014 and 2018.

The potential fine represented about 5% of MTN’s market capitalization and the government’s decision “removes a threat to this year’s shareholder returns,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Davies said in a note.

The Authority has been demanding some of the nation’s largest companies pay millions of dollars of back taxes.

Gold Fields Ltd., Kosmos Energy Ltd, and Tullow Oil Plc have received similar bills. All of the companies dispute the government’s claims.

Ghana lost access to international capital markets because of its ballooning debt and loan service costs. The government has been forced to allocate most of its revenue to service an estimated 576 billion cedis of public debt.