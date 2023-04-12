ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why MTN has suspended the data zone bundle

Evans Effah

Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana says they suspended the MTN Data Zone bundle product to meet a directive by the regulator.

MTN Ghana reassured its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for their benefit.
MTN Ghana in a statement issued on the matter on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, explained that

MTN Ghana in a statement issued on the matter on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, explained that

Recommended articles

the suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020”, which stipulate that it cannot be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

The telco apologised to its customers for limiting its communication on the matter to service activation channels only.

But also reassured customers that it is still in talks with the regulator, National Communications Authority (NCA), to realign and reinstate the MTN Data Zone bundle innovation as soon as possible.

The Data Zone bundle is a service by MTN Ghana that ensures customers get a one-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase, with a subscription available through the short code 135.

MTN Ghana suspended its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 5 to meet a directive from the regulator.

Ghanaians have since been complaining bitterly on social media over the suspension of the service.

