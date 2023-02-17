Male workers get 6% more than women in public sector – GSS report

“This means that the gender pay gap is 6.0%. Men have a higher average monthly net salary, of GH₵2,669, while women have an average of GH₵2,504.”

“The average monthly net salary of women is lower than that of men in all 16 regions,” the GSS report added.

The report further said the government of Ghana employs about 688,000 persons, with over one-third (34.8%) of the employees in the Ashanti (18.2%) and Greater Accra (16.5%) regions.

The North East (1.4%) and Savanna regions (1.4%) hold only 2.8 per cent of the total number of public sector employees.

Males in the public sector constitute 54.4% of the total number of employees.