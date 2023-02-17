ADVERTISEMENT
Male workers get 6% more than women in public sector – GSS report

Evans Effah

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that male workers earn 6% more than their female counterparts.

According to the GSS report titled ‘Ghana 2022 earnings: Inequality in the public sector’, the difference between the average net salary of men and women is GH₵165.

This means that the gender pay gap is 6.0%. Men have a higher average monthly net salary, of GH₵2,669, while women have an average of GH₵2,504.”

The average monthly net salary of women is lower than that of men in all 16 regions,” the GSS report added.

The report further said the government of Ghana employs about 688,000 persons, with over one-third (34.8%) of the employees in the Ashanti (18.2%) and Greater Accra (16.5%) regions.

The North East (1.4%) and Savanna regions (1.4%) hold only 2.8 per cent of the total number of public sector employees.

Males in the public sector constitute 54.4% of the total number of employees.

Almost half (46.3%) of public sector employees are between 31 and 40 years old.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
