MTN’s ‘Zone Bundle’ set to return with revised charges - NCA

Evans Annang

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has disclosed that MTN’s ‘Zone Bundle’ will return to the market soon.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana CEO

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Dr. Joe Anokye it will return with revised charges.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 26, Mr Anokye said “…MTN has since submitted a revised data zone bundle which has been approved by the authority.

“It is our expectation that the product will soon be available.”

MTN announced the suspension of the Zone Bundle on Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

Director General of the NCA; Joe Anokye ece-auto-gen

A statement issued said The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised DataZone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.”

“Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135. MTN Ghana would like to reassure its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers,” the statement said.

