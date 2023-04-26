MTN’s ‘Zone Bundle’ set to return with revised charges - NCA

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 26, Mr Anokye said “…MTN has since submitted a revised data zone bundle which has been approved by the authority.

“It is our expectation that the product will soon be available.”

MTN announced the suspension of the Zone Bundle on Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

A statement issued said “The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised DataZone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.”