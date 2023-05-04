Taxi services to go digital similar to Uber and Bolt - Bawumia

During his report on the "State of the Church" at the 46th Session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, paid tribute to leadership for their contributions to the church.

The church recorded a membership growth of 7.9% during his five-year stewardship, representing a total membership of 3,597,955 as of December 2022.

The Pentecost University and five other leading international universities were awarded a 2.69 million Euros grant by the European Commission to research artificial intelligence, cyber-physical systems, and robotics.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the church's youth and children's ministry, women's ministry, education, and health programs achieved successes, Apostle Nyamekye expressed disappointment over the nationwide outbreak of cocoa disease and the ongoing challenges hindering the growth of the church in cocoa-growing areas.

He called on area heads and district ministers to devise measures to address these challenges.