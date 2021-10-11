NPA removes levies on petrol, LPG & diesel for two months to reduce prices

“The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has granted approval to zero the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levies on petrol, diesel and LPG for a period of two months.

Fuel prices have increased sharply at the pumps in Ghana in the last few weeks with a litre of petrol selling at Ghc6.520. A section of the public has called on the government to intervene and reduce the levies on petroleum products to help cushion consumers.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has granted approval to zero the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levies on petrol, diesel and LPG for a period of two months.

The above approval follows the advice of the NPA to the Hon. Minister of Energy to seek government’s intervention to mitigate the impact of rising prices of petroleum products on the world market on consumers. Prices of crude oil and refined petroleum products have seen sharp increases on the world market due to a rise in demand of oil globally without a corresponding increase in supply, particularly from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Because the pricing of petroleum products in Ghana is deregulated, changes in prices of petroleum products on the world market have a direct impact on prices at the pumps. The outlook of prices on the global market shows an upward trend and therefore there was the need to seek government’s intervention to lower the levies to cushion consumers from feeling the full impact of these rising prices.

The purpose of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) is to stabilise prices for consumers and pay for the subsidies on Premix Fuel and Residual Fuel Oil (RFO). At this time it is important that the PSRL which is currently sixteen pesewas per liter (GHp16/Lt) on petrol, fourteen pesewas per litre (GHp14/Lt) on diesel, and fourteen pesewas per kilogram (GHp14/Kg) on LPG are zeroed to cushion consumers.

The NPA will work with the Ministries of Energy and Finance to quicken the legislative processes to give immediate effect to this directive by the President.