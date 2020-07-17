In an interview with Peace FM, the Receiver said his outfit and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has thoroughly investigated and traced to find out most of the owners abuse the funds.

“Some of the owners of these financial institutions used monies from the companies to purchase properties in their names.”

Mr. Nipah assured the public that they have “clear and solid evidence” to prosecute most of these bank owners. “EOCO has painstakingly gathered a lot of information and people will definitely be prosecuted”.

The Receiver on Monday, July 13, 2020, announced that ex-staff of defunct microfinance companies will begin to receive their claims.

A statement from the Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah of PricewaterhouseCoopers said tracing the assets of the defunct companies have been difficult due to asset diversion among others.

“The consequence in pursuing this recovery route is that creditor claims including employee-related claims in the resolution of the affected MFCs and S&Ls are not likely to be settled any time soon,” he said.