Tema residents and traders welcome Mekakrawa insurance policy

The Mekakrawa micro-insurance policy was officially launched in May, and is targeted at Ghanaians of all classes and income levels.

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness and total permanent disability, and is especially targeted at Ghanaians in the informal sector.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

These include the unbanked, petty traders, students, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and middle to low-income earners.

The insurance policy is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to everyone, regardless of their income, mobile device type and location.

Pulse Ghana

By engaging the people of Tema, Prudential Life and its brand ambassadors explained the need to plan for an unforeseen future by having a life insurance policy.

Dancer Afronitaa and her colleagues from the DWP Academy also engaged with traders to sign them up for Mekakrawa, while Fred Amugi, as endearing as he is to many Ghanaians, also guided some residents to subscribe to the insurance policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tema Community One Market coordinator, Akwasi Agyemang, was equally in the mix, as he helped educate the market women on the enormous benefits of insurance.

Subscribers of partnering telcos can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialling *778# on MTN to register. Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.

Log on to www.prudential.com.gh for more information on the Mekakrawa insurance policy.