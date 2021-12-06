RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Trotro drivers' strike: Uber, Bolt and Yango prices shoot up as demand up

Authors:

Evans Effah

The nationwide sit-down strike by the commercial transport operators in Accra especially led to an increase in demand for Taxi-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt and Yango.

Until the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners called off their strike on Monday afternoon, the strike by the drivers was already biting hard on commuters as many have been left stranded at various bus terminals.

Recommended articles

The development led to the taxi-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt and Yango cashing in on the strike as demand for their services shot up.

For example a ride from Ashaley Botwe to Airport, which used to cost approximately GH¢26.00, went for an amount of GH¢80.00 for some commuters.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Parliament approves 2022 budget with only Majority present

Ken Ofori-Atta

5 conditions the NDC Minority want to see before approving 2022 Budget

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

Ghana cedi among currencies with ‘worst spot returns’ – Bloomberg

Ghana cedis

This quiz will test your knowledge on money/currency

Quiz on money/currency