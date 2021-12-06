Until the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners called off their strike on Monday afternoon, the strike by the drivers was already biting hard on commuters as many have been left stranded at various bus terminals.
Trotro drivers' strike: Uber, Bolt and Yango prices shoot up as demand up
The nationwide sit-down strike by the commercial transport operators in Accra especially led to an increase in demand for Taxi-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt and Yango.
The development led to the taxi-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt and Yango cashing in on the strike as demand for their services shot up.
For example a ride from Ashaley Botwe to Airport, which used to cost approximately GH¢26.00, went for an amount of GH¢80.00 for some commuters.
