We’ve secured new internet capacity to strengthen our services - Telecel

Telecel Ghana reassured its subscribers that these initiatives are already yielding positive results, with improvements gradually being witnessed in its service delivery across Ghana.

Dispelling speculations circulating on social media, Telecel Ghana clarified that the interruption in its internet services was not due to outstanding debts. Instead, the company cited specific technical challenges that led to the disruption.

“On the 12th of March 2024, Telecel Ghana lost internet capacity provided by WACS subsea cable, and immediately switched to ACE to maintain service,” Telecel Ghana said in a statement, adding: “On 14th March 2024, Telecel Ghana lost internet connectivity from its remaining providers SAT3 and ACE due to a cut in their undersea cables. This resulted in the disruption of data services on Mobile and Fixed networks.”

In addition to these efforts, Telecel Ghana emphasized the implementation of measures aimed at restoring internet connectivity for its subscribers. The company highlighted the deployment of local caching solutions, enabling access to popular content services such as YouTube, Facebook, and Netflix despite the ongoing challenges.

Telecel Ghana's commitment to addressing the internet outage and enhancing service resilience underscores its dedication to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for its customers.

Below is the full statement released by Telecel Ghana:

Telecel Ghana Network Update

Telecel Ghana has multiple sources of internet services through SAT3, WACS, ACE, and submarine fibre links to other international providers.

Telecel Ghana has now secured new internet capacity and is progressively adding more capacities through local and international partners, including other Telecel subsidiaries. This, is in addition to local caching solutions which are enabling access to some content services such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix etc.

Telecel Ghana sincerely appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers during this period. All customers will be refunded accordingly.