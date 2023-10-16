World leaders to converge in Cape Town to discuss opportunities and future of media in Africa

M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media said: ‘Against the backdrop of a fragmented global media landscape and challenges to business models at both a local and global level, this forum provides an opportunity for fresh approaches, ideas and solutions to building sustainable media business models in Africa and beyond’.

Matthew Winkler, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Bloomberg News said: ‘ABMI comes at a time of growing optimism around Africa’s economic potential and aims to act as a platform for action to catalyse investment, growth, and development by contributing to the strengthening of business and financial reporting on the continent’.

This year’s convening focuses on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of media in Africa. Key themes to be explored include the impact of new technologies, AI, and the future shape of work in newsrooms, along with a focus on the sustainability of legacy media across the continent against the backdrop of increased global competition. There will also be analysis of the current state of the media landscape in Africa and globally.

Speakers at this year’s forum include:

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal,

Styli Charalambous, CEO, Daily Maverick,

Paul Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, The Center for Public Integrity

Thembisa Faukude, CEO, Mail & Guardian

Koyo Kouoh, Executive Director, and Chief Curator, Zeitz MOCCAA

Prof. Lesley Lokko, Founder, African Futures Institute

Nyimpini Mabunda, CEO, General Electric Southern Africa

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director, Africa and the Middle East, Spotify

Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, Co-Founder and CEO, Rappler

Pamella Sittoni, Executive Editor and Managing Editor, The Nation Media Group

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, Paramount International