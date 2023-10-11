Yango celebrates five remarkable years of revolutionizing digital services in Africa and beyond

By 2023 Yango is no longer associated only with ride-hailing, but offers a wide variety of services, including packages and food delivery, mapping services, electric scooters and car sharing, Yango Pay payments platform, Yango Education platform and many more.

The company's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to providing outstanding service and its continuous efforts to adapt and innovate in response to the changing needs of its customers.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating an important milestone – the fifth anniversary of serving our valued customers," said Adeniyi Adebayo, Yango Africa CEO. "Our journey over the past years has been filled with challenges, but it has also been marked by resilience, adaptability, and the unwavering support of our customers. Our international business started as a ride-hailing service in Africa, but quickly grew beyond that - and Yango company remains committed to its mission of fusing cutting-edge technologies from around the world into convenient and safe daily services for diverse regions. We hope that our ever-growing community continues to enjoy digital services Yango provides, that help bring people closer to each other".

Surprising insights

To celebrate the birthday, Yango shares insights that shed light on the preferences and trust levels of the users of its ride-hailing service, since it has been the first one presented to the world under the Yango brand.

The data reflects the preferences of users in the African region, since Yango has been born on the continent and puts a special focus on developing its business there:

The most popular time users request Yango rides across the whole continent is 18:00. Interestingly enough, in Central Africa the popular timing to call a Yango differs dramatically - for these countries it’s 14:00.

The most popular day users request Yango rides is Saturday.

3 top countries where Yango users like to go out at night and trust Yango with safely taking them home are Senegal, Angola, and Cameroon

3 top countries where people prefer to mostly use Yango in the morning hours are Zambia, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. All hail the early birds!

Outstanding stories

Throughout the years of offering diverse services on the African continent, Yango has collected some extraordinary acts of kindness and heroism displayed by its partner drivers, couriers and employees in different geographical locations.

Pulse Ghana

Since the story of the company started with the ride-hailing service, for the birthday it has been decided to highlight the stories of courageous and generous drivers who work for the partners of Yango in different countries.

Thus, in June of 2022 a Yango partner driver in Cameroon demonstrated exceptional integrity when he found a passenger's wallet, containing a significant amount of money. Instead of keeping it for himself, he immediately contacted the passenger to return the lost wallet and its contents.

In November of the same year a Yango partner driver in Ghana Osae Enoch went above and beyond the call of duty to save a passenger's life. When a woman in urgent need of medical attention found herself unable to secure transportation to the hospital, this driver stepped in as a guardian angel, ferrying her from one hospital to another until they finally reached a facility equipped to perform the life-saving operation.

In June of 2023, an unforgettable Yango ride in Angola turned into a unique and heartwarming experience. A passenger unexpectedly went into labor during the taxi ride, and the driver swiftly sprang into action, providing assistance and comfort. With the driver's help, the baby was safely delivered right there in the taxi. In a touching gesture, the parents decided to name their newborn child "Yango" in honor of the ride-hailing platform that played an unexpected yet crucial role in this momentous occasion.

Yango is proud to celebrate these and many more stories of heroism and compassion, showcasing the incredible individuals who drive the platform's success. These heartwarming examples serve as a testament to the values of trust, empathy, and community that Yango strives to promote, both on and off the road.

About Yango

Yango is an international tech company that transforms global sourced technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango provides through its superapp and ride-hailing services across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Yango's multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.