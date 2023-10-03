Yango supports partner drivers and couriers with free health screening

The health screening which took place at the Yango Ghana Hub in Accra was undertaken by Standout Care, a non-profit primary health outfit and social enterprise with the vision of improving health outcomes in underserved communities in Ghana. This consisted of a prostate cancer test, an eye test, dental checks and general vital tests.

Speaking at the health screening, Country Manager of Yango Ghana, Mr. Tom Ofonime said ‘’Considering the recent increase in chronic lifestyle diseases, it is imperative that we support our partners’ drivers and couriers by organizing frequent health checks for early detection. This health screening is one of many initiatives lined up to ensure the safety and well-being of these partners’ drivers and couriers’’.

‘’We value the essence of men's occupational health and believe that it has a direct impact on the productivity and performance of the drivers and couriers. It is important to get checked regularly but due to the busy nature of the ride-hailing industry, it is difficult for them to get checked this way. We commend Yango for this great initiative and encourage other corporate institutions to come on board and prioritize health and safety’’ added Dr. Patrick Fynn, Founder and Teamlead at Standout Care.

August is marked as the Prostate Cancer Awareness month and was dedicated to sensitizing all men about the causes, symptoms and prevention of this serious disease.

One of the partner drivers, Daniel Boadi, said ‘’We wish to show our appreciation to Yango for this health screening. Many of us did not know our status when it comes to Prostate cancer and today we have been checked and the doctors have recommended actions for us to either prevent it or seek early treatment. The other checks have also been beneficial for us because when we are healthy, we can provide services safely and conveniently to customers’’.

The day was also used to celebrate and reward Yango’s top 20 partners’ drivers of the month. The drivers with the most successful trips and quality service through rider reviews for September were rewarded with fuel vouchers as well as first aid kits to support their good work. They were encouraged to keep on providing the great service for riders while adhering to all safety protocols on the road.

