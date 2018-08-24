Pulse.com.gh logo
WAEC releases 2018 BECE results


Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE results

A statement signed by Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Deputy Director of Communications at WAEC, said the results have been hosted online and candidates who so desire may access their results on the Council’s website.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The West African Examination Council has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

READ MORE:  WAEC says pidgin language is affecting students performance

A total of 134 candidates had their subject results cancelled for either bringing foreign materials or colluding or engaging in irregular activities during the exams, according to the statement.

The statement further said the entire results of 2,061 candidates have been withheld pending conclusion into alleged examination malpractices.

READ MORE: WAEC re-opens registration for private WASSCE candidates

“The withheld results will either be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations," the statement adds.

