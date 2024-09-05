The couple's love story has been taped and shared online, sparking mixed reactions. Some social media users defended her choice to chase her happiness.

African men are good; American woman says as she finally meets Ghanaian lover Pulse Ghana

The woman, identified as Mrs Barbara Forson, shared her joy of making it to Ghana and expressed her deep affection for the country.

"I did a wonderful job. I feel good. I'm back home, and it feels so good. When he grabbed me and hugged me, I felt like I was in heaven. He gave me a beautiful kiss, and it was wonderful. I'm happy to be home. I’ve learned to love Ghana so much, and my family knows that, too. Yes, I love Ghana so much, and I’m happy to be back," she said.

According to her, she has a connection to Ghana as she noted that she once visited the West African country at a time when she was struggling with drug addiction in the U.S.

Mrs Forson's young husband, his face lit up with joy, said, "I already know my wife is beside me. I'm always blessed, man. I’ve been with my wife for a long time." His happiness was palpable, a testament to their enduring love.

Complementing her husband's tenderness towards her, Mrs Forson said, " Don't listen to what people say about Africa. I told everybody, which a lot of people see in my videos, all people are not bad. Don’t judge Africa by what you hear from someone else. Africa’s got a lot to give, a lot of love. When they love you, they love you, and they love harder than Americans, man. Yes, they do, i can say that."

Sharing her plans with her man, Barbara said she plans to tour Ghana, Africa and Jamaica with Mr Forson before God calls her home.

"I just want him to travel and go to other places in Ghana. I mean, not only in Ghana but in Africa, period. I want to see other places. I want to do a lot more stuff, and I’m going to do it before God calls me home. Yes, I want to do it, and I want to take my husband to Jamaica and do a lot of stuff," she said.

Emphasising on why she chose a Ghanaian man, she said " Yes, all the Americans in Ghana and family, they know that Ghana really saved my life. Ghana saved my life from a lot. I was doing drugs, but when I got here, I got clean. When I went back home, I got back on drugs. So, everybody, don’t listen to what anybody says. African men are good men, and that’s all I can say for now."

