Afro fusion rising star, Oladapo releases debut EP "Blind"

Oladapo has been praised as an embodiment of talent given his unique skill in musical composition and the sing-ability from where his syrupy vocals are laid. The extended play “Blind,” is his very first body of work and it is one that has been well-anticipated by his fans. However, it wasn’t until he released ‘Alone’ last month that some light was shed on the theme and context of the EP for listeners to tailor their expectations.