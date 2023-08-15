Afro Nation has not been taken away from Ghana - Minister of Tourism

In an interview on the sidelines of an editors’ forum held at the Accra City Hotel on Monday, August 14, 2023, Dr. Awal said the concert will still be held in Ghana despite the announcement that Nigeria will be having its version this year.

“Afro Nation has not been taken away from Ghana. We even had a meeting last week. We discussed it. There are certain demands they want and we are trying to look at how to collaborate. It has not been taken yet. But we have alternatives,” he stated.

Afro Nation will be held again in Ghana, “most likely. Very likely. This year, over the next three years,” he noted.

Last year, day 2 of Afro Nation 2022, which was supposed to climax the Afrobeats festival in Accra, ended abruptly due to safety concerns.

The development happened during the performance of French-Congolese star Dadju, who was among the headliners for the event. Before him, the show had witnessed sets by local stars Camidoh, KiDi, Black Sherif, and Stonebwoy. West African acts Gyakie, Kuami Eugene, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, and CKay, South African amapiano star Kamo Mphela, and US rapper Meek Mill performed on the previous night.