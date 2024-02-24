ADVERTISEMENT
Afua Asantewaa to reveal plans after unsuccessful Sing-A-thon attempt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has disclosed her intention to reveal her plans in the coming days, after an unsuccessful Sing-A-thon attempt, as officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The acknowledgment of the Sing-A-thon's outcome was made public through a post on the official Guinness World Records platform, responding to an inquiry seeking clarification on the result.

Asantewaa had embarked on a remarkable endeavor to surpass the existing record for the longest continuous singing marathon, a challenge that demanded significant endurance and vocal prowess. Following the official confirmation, she took to Facebook to express gratitude to all her supporters for their love and encouragement.

She highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive outlook on life, emphasizing that success is most gratifying when it appears defeat is imminent.

Aduonum concluded her statement by affirming her resilience, stating, "When life hands you lemons, turn them into lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat."

She assured her audience that she would announce her next course of action in the coming days, demonstrating a commitment to resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

