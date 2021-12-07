Akuapem Poloo appeals 90-day jail term again

Akuapem Poloo’s lawyers, led by Andrew Kudzo Vortia, filed the notice of appeal on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The notice said: “Please take note that the convict/appellant/appellant herein, being aggrieved by the judgement of the High Court Criminal Division (1)Accra, Her Ladyship Ruby Aryeetey dated 1 December 2021 dismissing the appellant appeal against the conviction and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment imposed on the appellant on each count to run concurrently by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann dated April 16, 2021, hereby appeals to the court of appeal on the grounds set out below and for the release stated hereunder”.

“That the learned judge erred in failing to appreciate that as a young first offender and a single parent, a noncustodial sentence of a fine instead of a custodial sentence of 90days imposed on the appellant by the trial court is appropriate in this case. That the custodial sentence of 90 days imposed on the appellant be set aside and in lieu, be substituted with a non-custodial sentence or a fine,” it stated.

The lawyers have also applied for bail for the actress pending the determination of the case.

The Accra High Court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, ordered Akuapem Poloo to go back and complete her 90-day jail term at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.