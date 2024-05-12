The male celebrities at the AMVCA 10 brought their A-game to the red carpet, showcasing a diverse range of styles and sartorial choices from classic tuxedos to bold statement pieces, these men proved that when it comes to fashion, they're not afraid to take risks and stand out from the crowd.
AMVCA: 10 best-dressed male on the red carpet
At the 10th edition of the AMVCA, held in Lagos, Nigeria, the red carpet was ablaze with dazzling looks and stunning ensembles. While the female celebrities stole the show with their glamorous gowns and show-stopping outfits, the male stars also made a significant sartorial impact with their dapper attire.
With their impeccable taste and innate sense of style, they undoubtedly deserve to be recognized as some of the best-dressed men at the event.
Here are the top 10 best-dressed male celebrities at the AMVCA 10
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
