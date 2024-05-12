ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

AMVCA: 10 best-dressed male on the red carpet

Reymond Awusei Johnson

At the 10th edition of the AMVCA, held in Lagos, Nigeria, the red carpet was ablaze with dazzling looks and stunning ensembles. While the female celebrities stole the show with their glamorous gowns and show-stopping outfits, the male stars also made a significant sartorial impact with their dapper attire.

AMVCA MALE
AMVCA MALE

The male celebrities at the AMVCA 10 brought their A-game to the red carpet, showcasing a diverse range of styles and sartorial choices from classic tuxedos to bold statement pieces, these men proved that when it comes to fashion, they're not afraid to take risks and stand out from the crowd.

Recommended articles

With their impeccable taste and innate sense of style, they undoubtedly deserve to be recognized as some of the best-dressed men at the event.

Here are the top 10 best-dressed male celebrities at the AMVCA 10

RMD
RMD Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Ebuka
Ebuka Pulse Ghana
Timini
Timini Pulse Ghana
Harold
Harold Pulse Ghana
Saga
Saga Pulse Ghana
Alex
Alex Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Neo
Neo Pulse Ghana
Elozonam
Elozonam Pulse Ghana
Chidi
Chidi Pulse Ghana
Sir Uti
Sir Uti Pulse Ghana
IKe
IKe Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale goes off on UTV and Despite with threat and cocaine comment (VIDEO)

Patapaa

Patapaa says he wants contact to book Indigo O2 following Medikal's success

Africa

Here are 15 most innovative African countries

Lady Julia reveals how she landed in Otumfuo's home after work

Lady Julia reveals how she met Otumfuo and landed in his home same day (VIDEO)