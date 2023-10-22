She believes that the current methods and means of delivering these prophecies can create panic, and while these revelations are intended to bring people closer to God and demonstrate his miraculous works, it's crucial to handle them properly.
Be discerning in your ways of conveying prophetic messages - MC Yaa Yeboah
Youth activist and broadcast journalist MC Yaa Yeboah has called on prophets in the country to be discerning in the way they convey prophetic revelations to celebrities and individuals concerned.
During a discussion on a recent episode of UTV's Showbiz, she emphasized that the avenue through which these prophecies are conveyed and how the message is relayed is not the best, how prophetic messages are communicated should be reconsidered, especially for individuals like celebrities who are often in the public eye.
"Even the prophets in the bible walked miles across deserts just to relay prophecies not in today's age where people are easily accessible. Revelation will come but my concern is the people who are connected to these prophecies like celebrities are mostly in the public eye, and these prophets can find a better way to convey these messages. Because tell me, should a prophecy be revealed about the president, I'm not sure the prophet will publicly relay the message just like that; he will find ways to meet the president and relay his message. So what makes the others different?"
She also expressed concern that these prophecies, if not handled carefully, could be exploited by malicious individuals to harm the people they concern.
"It is quite alarming because bad people can actually capitalize on these prophecies to harm these people, so the prophets should find better ways of relaying these prophecies"
