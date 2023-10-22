Be discerning in your ways of conveying prophetic messages - MC Yaa Yeboah

During a discussion on a recent episode of UTV's Showbiz, she emphasized that the avenue through which these prophecies are conveyed and how the message is relayed is not the best, how prophetic messages are communicated should be reconsidered, especially for individuals like celebrities who are often in the public eye.

"Even the prophets in the bible walked miles across deserts just to relay prophecies not in today's age where people are easily accessible. Revelation will come but my concern is the people who are connected to these prophecies like celebrities are mostly in the public eye, and these prophets can find a better way to convey these messages. Because tell me, should a prophecy be revealed about the president, I'm not sure the prophet will publicly relay the message just like that; he will find ways to meet the president and relay his message. So what makes the others different?"