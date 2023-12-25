The artist's selfless act serves as a reminder of the power of giving back and the positive impact that artists can have beyond their musical endeavors.
Black Sherif takes the street to feed kids in parts of Accra on Christmas Day
In a touching display of generosity and community spirit, the rising Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, took it upon himself to spread joy and festive cheer on Christmas Day by feeding children in various parts of Accra.
Recommended articles
Christmas is a season of giving, and Black Sherif fully embraced this sentiment by organizing a festive feast for kids in need, accompanied by a team of volunteers, the artist visited different areas in Accra to share not only delicious meals but also the warmth and joy of the holiday season.
The children, many of whom may not have had access to such a celebration, were treated to a memorable Christmas Day.
Black Sherif's Christmas Day initiative dubbed ‘Santa Blacko’ shows that the act of breaking bread together not only addresses immediate needs but also creates a bond among community members, emphasizing the shared values of compassion and caring.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh