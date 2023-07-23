Cecilia Dapaah is not a thief, It is myopic to think that she cannot have that amount of money - Mr. Logic

Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, he explained that it is very shallow of the public to think Madam Cecilia Dapaah is a thief for hoarding such an amount at home.

He believes Madam Dapaah is capable of working to have acquired such an amount of money hence people castigating her should desist from that.

"She might have a reason for hoarding such an amount at home, but the hooting and castigation is harsh, Ghanaian's way of thinking is very poor which is pretty sad"

"Madam Dapaah isn't a thief, she worked for her money, it's unfortunate her help stole from her. She is honorable enough to resign for the right agencies to probe the matter.

"Ghanaians should think beyond the poverty mentality, you can work hard for your money. it is myopic to think she can't earn such an amount.