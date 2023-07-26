3Music Awards 2023 postponed 'to secure adequate financial support and sponsorship'

“The decision comes in response to the need for securing adequate financial support and sponsorship, thereby upholding the unmatched standard of excellence that has defined the 3Music Awards over the years.” part of the statement reads.

The 3Music Awards has garnered immense recognition as a premier celebration of musical talent, captivating audiences and enthusiasts alike. As a testament to our unwavering commitment to

excellence, we believe that rescheduling the event to 2024 will ensure that the 3Music Awards remains an unrivaled experience within the industry.

“While we acknowledge the disappointment this may bring, we want to assure all our stakeholders-industry partners, sponsors, artists, and fans – that we are actively working behind the scenes to secure the necessary support. We remain dedicated to delivering an unforgettable 3Music Awards 2024, ” as stated by CEO of 3Media Networks, Rashida Yasmine Abdulai.

We value the trust and confidence placed in the 3Music Awards, and as such, we are resolute in our pursuit of maintaining the highest standards of production, setting the stage for a triumphant return next year. Throughout this period, we will keep all stakeholders updated on our progress and share any developments as they unfold.