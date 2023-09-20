5 cheek-hurting videos of Black Sherif that show he could succeed at comedy too

Originally known as Blacko, Kwaku Frimpong, embarked on his journey in 2019 by creating and sharing raw, homemade day-in-the-life freestyle videos.

However, over time, it seems that the pressures of life and the opportune rise of drill music in Ghana played a role in shaping his current charismatic personality and unique voice.

Black Sherif first gained widespread recognition in 2021 with his chart-topping tracks "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon." These songs catapulted him into the musical limelight.

Despite all these achievements, Ghanaians can’t help but fall more in love with his charming personality, with some thinking he would make a great comedian.

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif consistently leaves his audience in stitches with entertaining videos posted on his social media platforms.

Whether it's his "get ready" videos or Instagram live sessions, fans always have a blast watching his content, which is consistently entertaining and full of unexpected dance moves.

Watch videos below;