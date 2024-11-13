5 Ghanaian celebrities who found love again after divorce

Here are some well-known personalities who have bravely stepped into new relationships after experiencing divorce.

1.Okomfo Kolege

The Kumawood actor has remarried in a private ceremony, attended by close friends and family, two years after the passing of his wife.

In the viral footage from the traditional marriage ceremony, held on 20th October 2024, Okomfo Kolege is seen donning a kente outfit, while his new wife stunned in a two-piece kente gown. The couple radiated joy as they posed for the cameras.

2. Empress Gifty

Popular gospel musician Empress Gifty, formerly known as Gifty Osei, experienced a high-profile divorce in 2014.

After her first marriage ended, Gifty took time to focus on her music career and personal growth. In 2018, she found love again with Hopeson Adorye, a well-known Ghanaian politician.

Their marriage was met with mixed reactions, but Empress Gifty has defended her choice, saying that Hopeson supports her spiritually and emotionally. The two often share their love journey with fans, proving that finding love after heartbreak is possible.

3. Kumawood actor Salinko

Salinko, remarried his sweetheart, two years after his divorce.

About a year ago, Salinko opened up about how his wife divorced him on the grounds of being fed up.

Salinko broke the news in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia where he also disclosed that his wife’s decision caused him many health challenges which affected his work.

The actor made headlines in 2017 when he announced his marriage and posted a picture of himself and the wife, and was widely praised for finding a beautiful wife but his joy seemed to have been cut short with the latter’s decision.

4. Elikem Kumordzie

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie's marriage to Zimbabwean reality TV star Pokello Nare ended in divorce, marking the end of a union that had once captured the imagination of fans across Africa.

Elikem and Pokello got married in 2016 and divorced after two years due to irreconcilable circumstances

However, divorce did not stop Elikem from finding love again

After dating for about two years, Elikem has finally proposed to his model girlfriend Hajara, ready to take it to the next stage

5. Chris Attoh

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh went through a highly publicised divorce with Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite, with whom he shares a son. Despite the heartbreak, Chris took a brave step and found love again with Bettie Jennifer, a U.S.-based businesswoman.

Tragically, Bettie passed away shortly after their marriage. Chris found love the third time with a Nigerian investor, producer and an actor called Chinecherem Eze.

Chinecherem Eze and Chris Attoh Pulse Ghana

These celebrities serve as an inspiration, showing that it is possible to find love again after going through the pain of divorce.