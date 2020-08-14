The “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, in a traditional fashion in Accra in a glamourous style.

The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.

If you missed the entire ceremony, Pulse.com.gh is here to serve you six (6) gripping moments you missed.

Nana Ama McBrown’s spectacular performance

The host of “McBrown’s Kitchen” and “United Showbiz” shows put up a spectacular show when she was introduced as a co-host of the ceremony. Knowing the actress as an all-round entertainer, she decided to entertain the audience with her dancing skills and freestyle which left everyone wowed.

Majid Michel’s delightful counselling

The “Why Mary” actor proved he is matured in marriage when he grabbed the mic to drop the secret behind successful marriage. Addressing the newly married, Majid, who has been married for over about 2 decades now, advised them not to pray for people to understand them but they should rather for the discernment to rather understand people.

The bridesmaids – melanin popping, morale givers and all

Most of the time, bridesmaids for Christian wedding ceremonies are seen as calm and timid – but Selasie’s squad were different breeds. They came to show off their melanin drips, gave massive morale to the bride, and one accidentally flashed her cleavage – which has been heavily criticised by social media moral studies teachers.

Joe Mettle’s parents dance

Nobody at the ceremony was prouder than Joe Mettle’s father and mother. They stole the show when they hit the dance floor to exhibit them 'foot works'.

Joe Mettle – the secret dancer

The elated husband hit the dancefloor with some wild zanku moves, leaving everyone shocked about how he did it. He is not known for such dance moves because of his Christian background, but he did this to make his day special.

Couple dance

This was the icing on the cake – and it was their day.

Which of the moments did you wish never ended?